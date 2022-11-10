Update on NXT Star’s Future

Cameron Grimes debuted in WWE NXT in 2019 and it appears that his time in the developmental promotion may be coming to an end.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the plan is to bring Cameron Grimes to the main roster following his program with Joe Gacy in NXT.

Cameron Grimes is supposed to go to the main roster. I was told he’s going to finish up with Joe Gacy and then go to the main roster. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio

Grimes battled Joe Gacy in this week’s episode of NXT but came up short after Ava Raine interfered in the bout.

The 29-year-old recently appeared on the main roster in a backstage segment on the October 17th edition of RAW. He asked for The Good Brothers to join him in a 6-man tag team match against Joe Gacy’s Schism faction on NXT. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson accepted and the trio defeated Schism the following night on NXT.

Cameron Grimes on His Debut

The New York Post recently spoke with Grimes following his debut on RAW and the purchase of a new home. Cameron said it was indescribable to have his debut with AJ Styles as he looks up to him.

“I always thought I was gonna have that moment, but you never know how it will come. I thought I might be an extra — like a security guard in the arena or something — but to come in and to be featured in a spot with AJ Styles, who I’ve looked up to since I was a child and I emulated a lot of his career early on because he’s just so good.

So to be able to be featured with him and the Good Brothers [Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson] was so cool. It’s indescribable.”