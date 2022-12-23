Update on The Rock’s Status for WWE WrestleMania 39

Time is ticking on WWE‘s plans for the main events of WWE WrestleMania 39 as the company wants to have these plans locked in by mid-January. The company will need two headline attractions for the main event of each night.

They will need to also figure out the plans for the men’s and women’s world title matches by January 28th, as that is when the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event goes down.

The women’s roster will need two title challengers for its two world champions: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. On the men’s side, things are a little more complicated.

As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face The Rock at WrestleMania 39, but it comes down to The Rock’s busy Hollywood schedule.

WWE has targeted this show because it takes place in Hollywood and will get more mainstream attention. Reigns has been championing himself as the head of the Anoa’i family for his entire run as The Tribal Chief. The stars are aligning for a battle between the two stars, but the match has yet to be confirmed.

Where Things Stand

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Reigns vs. Rock is neither “off the boards” nor “a lock” for WrestleMania. The uncertainty of the match means that there have to be “back-up plans put in place,” although it’s unclear if those plans have been made yet.

The report emphasizes that The Rock has to “make up his mind,” likely “just before the Rumble.” Should he not go forward with the match, fans have speculated Cody Rhodes is stepping up to challenge Reigns for the title at the show.