Update on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status Amid WWE Return Speculation

There has been a lot of speculation about William Regal’s future with AEW after the angle done on this week’s Dynamite and Triple H’s tribute to him heading into Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series.

Regal was let go by WWE in January after over two decades with the company. He jumped to AEW and made his promotional debut in March at the Revolution pay-per-view, forcing Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to shake hands, marking the beginning of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Speculation

William Regal

Regal aided MJF by giving him brass knuckles to use to beat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title in the main event of Full Gear. This past week on Dynamite, Moxley told Regal to run far away from him or else he will deliver on his violent intentions for revenge.

Triple H publicly paid tribute to Regal ahead of Survivor Series WarGames with a video of Regal shouting WarGames and how the show wouldn’t be the same without him.

While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Regal still has several months left on his deal. Thus, Regal isn’t going back to WWE anytime soon unless AEW President Tony Khan lets him out of his deal early.