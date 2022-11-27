Triple H Shares Video Featuring William Regal Ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The Survivor Series premium live event used to be centered around brand warfare between RAW and SmackDown but that is no longer the case.

Triple H replaced the traditional 5 vs. 5 Elimination matches with WarGames matches this year. WarGames was a staple in NXT and former NXT GM William Regal used to shout “WarGames!” when booking the match.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H just uploaded a video featuring William Regal shouting WarGames ahead of WWE Survivor Series tonight.

“Tonight just wouldn’t be the same without…”

Tonight just wouldn't be the same without… pic.twitter.com/5wM71u0u7i — Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2022

William Regal was recently the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club but betrayed Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear. Regal slid MJF the brass knuckles and Maxwell punched Jon in the face with them. Jon Moxley confronted Regal on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite and told him to walk away and keep walking. Moxley was about to attack Regal but Bryan Danielson prevented it.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Live Coverage

Here is the card for tonight’s show:

Men’s WarGames Match: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

United States Championship Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

