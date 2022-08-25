Update on Plans for AEW All Out 2022 Main Event

During last week’s AEW Dynamite, then-World Champion CM Punk declared that he would unify his title with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, in the main event of All Out 2022.

Instead, the two had their title unification match on this week’s Dynamite, which saw Moxley destroy Punk to be crowned the AEW Undisputed World Champion.

The Main Event

With AEW’s arguable biggest match ever taking place earlier this week, this has left All Out 2022 without a main event, or so it would seem.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that despite the match announced for All Out happening on this week’s Dynamite, the plan has not changed.

“It is Punk and Moxley. I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever but that is the main event.” Dave Meltzer

It is unclear how AEW will put Punk back in the title picture, especially with All Out just over one week away.

Punk-Moxley 2: Should it Happen?

With AEW All Out 2022 fast approaching, it makes sense that the promotion wants a main event that already has a story connected.

However, some fans have questioned whether Punk should receive a rematch so quickly after not just being beaten, but beaten decisively by Moxley.

While AEW’s story appears to be that Punk returned from his injury too soon, as seen by how little offense he got in during the title-unification match, it makes little sense that he would try again mere days after being defeated with ease.

Some have suggested that the loss on Dynamite was done to make Punk’s title win at All Out 2022 ‘bigger’ and kick off the title run that was supposed to start earlier this year prior to his injury.

In the latest AEW rankings, Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jay Lethal, Darby Allin, and Bryan Danielson are all in line for an AEW Undisputed World Champion opportunity.