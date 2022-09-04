Update on Plans for Jeff Jarrett after WWE Release

In May, WWE rehired Jeff Jarrett as their Senior Vice President of Live Events, though his tenure in the role was short.

Last month, it was reported that Jarrett had been released from WWE, and it later transpired that ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James had taken the SVP role.

Road Dogg (who ironically began his WWE career as the ‘roadie’ for Jarrett) was released in January 2022 but rehired for the SVP role.

Jarrett After WWE

With Jarrett now out of WWE, the Hall of Famer/former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is now able to appear elsewhere.

During a recent episode of his ‘My World’ podcast, Jarrett and co-host Conrad Thompson announced that they will be going to Mexico in a few weeks.

While the pair did not specify the reason for the trip, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that they could be there to collaborate with AAA.

It was noted that Jarrett could appear at some of the company’s events in the future, but no deal between him and AAA has been confirmed.

Thompson did clarify that neither he nor Jarrett are making the trip to start their own promotion.

Jarrett and AAA

Jarrett is no stranger to AAA, having appeared for the promotion multiple times over the years.

In 2005, AAA promoters called police to a show at the El Toreo arena in Mexico City, fearing that a full-scale riot was going to happen.

Jarrett had infuriated fans by throwing tortillas into the audience and fans rushed into the ring multiple times during the main event.

Double-J became AAA Mega Champion in 2019 and had been feuding with Latin Lover recently until the feud was dropped due to Jarrett’s WWE commitments.