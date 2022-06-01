WWE SmackDown Superstar Teases Going Back to Old Gimmick

A member of the WWE SmackDown roster has dropped a big hint that she could be going back to her old gimmick.

For weeks, many fans have called into question WWE’s handling of Xia Li. When she was brought up to the main roster, she had been presented as a protector to those who had been wronged by then-authority figure Sonya Deville.

Li was quickly pulled from WWE TV and upon her return, she turned heel. In video packages, Li said she used to be a protector but now she’s only looking after herself.

Xia Li Bringing Back NXT Gimmick?

Xia Li took to her Twitter account to post a hype video of herself. Near the end of the video, a woman is seen with facepaint resembling Li’s Tian Sha gimmick from NXT.

Either I will find a way, or I will make one. ????????? pic.twitter.com/HlORSGugi9 — Xia Li (@XiaWWE) June 1, 2022

Tian Sha was a faction on the NXT brand. The group featured Xia Li, Mei Ying, and Boa.

Mei Ying is now “Wendy Choo,” while Boa is on his own as a singles competitor.