The Usos Say Solo Sikoa Changed Everything to Set Himself Apart

WWE NXT 2.0’s Solo Sikoa changed as much about himself to separate himself from The Usos.

Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey and the cousin of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, Jimmy and Jey were asked about the success of their younger brother, and said he felt the need to establish himself as his own person. Jey said:

“We look a lot alike, so he had long hair, he chopped his hair and dyed his hair. Went from the Air Forces to barefoot, he’s uncomfortable in the ring barefoot but he’s just doing whatever he needs to do to make his mark. I told him he’ll find it. I remember Randy Orton telling us he wasn’t Randy Orton until six years into the game, and then he started finding Randy Orton. It dawned on me that, man, like, that’s what it is, the grind of just constantly throwing at the wall and whatever sticks, sticks, and if it doesn’t, we’re going to keep throwing.”

“He chopped his hair and dyed his hair. Went from the Air Forces to barefoot, he’s uncomfortable in the ring barefoot but he’s just doing whatever he needs to do.” Jey Uso

Jimmy added that he hopes to see Sikoa one day join The Bloodline

Sikoa last competed on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0, teaming with North American Champion Cameron Grimes to defeat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.