Backstage Update On Veer Mahaan’s Status

Veer Mahaan is one of the stars that hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since Triple H took over the creative. It appears that he won’t be returning anytime soon.

Fightful Select recently provided a minor update on the Indian star. They noted that there aren’t any imminent creative plans for the Raw star:

“We’ve heard there aren’t significant imminent creative plans for Veer as of right now. As with anything, that can change.”

Veer Mahaan originally joined WWE back in January 2018. He made his in ring debut during a live event in May that year and Robert Strauss was assigned to be his manager at the beginning.

Mahaan’s televised debut came during the March 25, 2020 episode of NXT. The young star was joined by Saurav Gurjar, and manager Malcolm Bivens

The former baseball player made his Raw debut during the May 6, 2021 episode of the Red Branded Show along with Shanky. They aligned themselves with Jinder Mahal.

Shanky was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 draft while Veer remained on Raw. WWE started airing vignettes in November hyping up his arrival. He finally returned to Raw during the April 4, 2022 episode of the show.

The character of Veer Mahaan fitted the vision of Vince McMahon for the WWE roster. With Triple H in charge, it’s possible that he will get yet another new gimmick when Veer returns.