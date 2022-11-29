“Very Big Push” for Raw Superstar Could Lead to WrestleMania 39 Title Match (Report)

Rhea Ripley could be on course to challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania for the second time in her career.

In 2021, Ripley challenged then-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and dethroned the Empress at WrestleMania 37.

This year has seen Ripley align herself with the Judgment Day and is a regular on TV alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley may be a regular on TV, but championship matches have proven to be a rarity for the Eradicator.

Ripley’s most recent title opportunity came on the April 18, 2022, edition of Raw, when she and Liv Morgan unsuccessfully challenged then-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there has been a push backstage for Ripley to challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

“There’s a very big push for Rhea Ripley. I think we may be looking at Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania [next] year.” Dave Meltzer.

Ripley had been scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair at this year’s Money in the Bank event but was pulled from the show due to medical issues.

In her place, Belair defeated Carmella to retain the title in the third match of the night.

Bianca Belair

Belair has proven to be a dominant force since her WWE main roster call up in 2020, holding both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Speaking on the Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference, the EST named Ripley as someone she hopes to face.

“We crossed paths a couple of weeks ago at Raw and we’ve had a long history starting back at NXT all the way to the Royal Rumble. We both won our first titles at WrestleMania 37. We’re both doing equally amazing things, our careers parallel right now. It would be really great to meet at the mountaintop.”

Belair also named Charlotte Flair as someone she’d like to face, though the Queen has been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash in May.

h/t – Cageside Seats