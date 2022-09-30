Vice’s New Vince McMahon Documentary Will Cover Resignation Scandal

There’s a new Vince McMahon documentary in the works by Vice, the network that brought us three seasons of Dark Side of the Ring. Wrestling fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s in store, because the doc is scheduled to premiere some time in October.

We’ve already seen from Dark Side that Vice doesn’t shy away from controversy. According to PWInsider, the McMahon doc will span his entire illustrious career, including his resignation from WWE this past summer related to his ‘romantic improprieties’ and mishandling of WWE expense reporting.

McMahon resigned from his duties as Chairman and CEO of WWE amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. WWE confirmed that from 2006 through 2022 (including amounts paid and payable in the future totaling $14.6 million) funds were not appropriately recorded as expenses in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements.

WWE identified two additional payments totaling $5.0 million, unrelated to the alleged misconduct by McMahon that led to the investigation. McMahon made in 2007 and 2009 that were not appropriately recorded as expenses in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements.

Other Wrestling Vice TV Programming

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Bruan Gewirtz of Seven Bucks Productions have teamed up with “Dark Side of the Ring” co-executive producers and co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener to produce the new series titled “Tales from the Territories.”

The show will premiere on Vice TV on October 4th at 10 p.m. ET. Several legends will be featured on the show that will have re-enactments similar to “Dark Side of the Ring.”