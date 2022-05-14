Vince and Linda McMahon Selling Stamford Penthouse For $4 Million

Vince and Linda McMahon are putting their Park Tower Stamford penthouse located in downtown Stamford, Connecticut up for sale.

According to The News-Times, the couple appears to have listed the penthouse for $4 million.

Featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms, the condo is 3,351 square feet and is one of the highest-priced condominiums in Connecticut.

The McMahons’ condo is in the tallest building in Stamford, located at the corner of Broad Street and Washington Boulevard. It was formerly known as Trump Parc Stamford when Donald Trump joined the project but was renamed by the condo board after the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol.

James Wood with JFW Realty/Keller Williams is the listing agent for the property. The penthouse became the third-priciest condominium available in Connecticut as it hit the market. The top two priciest ones are Milbank Avenue units in Greenwich listed for $5 million and $4.5 million.

WWE‘s headquarters is also located in Stamford. On March 20, 2019, the company announced that it will sell Titan Towers after using the facility as its global headquarters for more than 30 years. WWE will move to a new location on 677 Washington Boulevard, which is nearby Vince and Linda McMahon’s condo. The company intended to relocate its headquarters to this new location by 2021, but the move was later delayed to late 2022.