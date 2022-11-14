Vince McMahon Had Plans to Bury Gunther, Send Him Back to WWE NXT

Things could’ve gone much differently for Gunther in the second half of 2022 if Vince McMahon was still running WWE‘s main roster creative instead of Triple H.

WrestleVotes has provided more details on its original report from earlier this year, where it was reported that McMahon soured on Gunther and there were plans to bury him on TV following his segment with R-Truth on the July 4th edition of Monday Night Raw.

The Intercontinental Champion interrupted an Independence Day skit hosted by the veteran wrestler before beating him in a match. It wasn’t clear at the time what the issue was with McMahon and Gunther.

Vince McMahon on Gunther

While speaking with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes noted that Gunther was going to be buried and send to NXT if McMahon was still in charge, but McMahon resigned two weeks later from this episode before he went forward with his plans.

“I know that Vince McMahon just didn’t like what he saw on Raw and was over him, like legitimately wanted to bury him, go back to NXT, that type of stuff.”

According to the report, Triple H thinks Gunther can be the star of big WWE events. The Intercontinental Champion’s bout with Sheamus at Clash at the Castle is credited with dramatically improving that perception.