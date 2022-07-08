Vince McMahon Allegedly Agreed to $12 Million Hush Pact to Four Women

Vince McMahon has found himself in more hot water.

Back in June, it was reported by The Wall Street Journal that the WWE board was investigating Vince McMahon over an alleged $3 million hush pact with a former employee. Vince was said to have had a sexual relationship with the former WWE worker.

The former employee reportedly saw her salary go up from $100,000 to $200,000 after the relationship with McMahon began.

As a result of the investigation, Vince voluntarily stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO for the time being. Stephanie McMahon is now the interim CEO and Chairwoman.

New Hush Pacts Revealed

A new report from The Wall Street Journal claims that Vince McMahon also secured nondisclosure agreements involving four women to hide allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

It’s been said that these NDAs have been put in place over the last 16 years.

Two accusations against McMahon are quite serious. The report claims one settlement for $7.5 million was for a former WWE talent who was allegedly coerced into giving McMahon oral sex.

It’s also alleged that when she shot down further sexual advances, she was demoted and the company declined to renew her deal in 2005.

The WSJ report also notes the following:

“A WWE contractor presented the company with unsolicited nude photos of Mr. McMahon she reported receiving from him and alleged that he had sexually harassed her on the job” WSJ report

Time will tell how this will ultimately shake out. For years, Vince McMahon has come across as bulletproof but in 2022, things like this don’t slide very often.

We’ll continue to provide updates on the Vince McMahon situation as more details continue to trickle in.