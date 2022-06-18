Vince McMahon Kicked Off WWE SmackDown With A Short Promo

As advertised, Vince McMahon appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the same day that it was announced Stephanie McMahon was named the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, with Vince voluntarily stepping down in these roles. Vince is still in charge of WWE creative.

McMahon cut a promo about how it’s a privilege to stand in the ring in front of the fans. He said he was here to remind them of WWE’s signature of “Then. Now. Together. Forever.” He then welcomed everyone to SmackDown. That was the entire promo.

McMahon allegedly paid a former $3 million in a settlement to stay quiet regarding their sexual relations. In addition to this, the board of WWE is also investigating other nondisclosure agreements that involve misconduct claims made by other former female WWE employees about McMahon and WWE’s head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

Before the show went live, it was reported by PWinsider.com that McMahon was seen “joking around” during the production meeting and he was not selling anything as he was said to be in a great mood despite the circumstances.

The pre-show meetings were described as “weird” and some are privately wondering how many NDA’s were uncovered.