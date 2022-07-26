Vince McMahon Needed to be “Filtered” During WWE Creative Meetings (Report)

News has come out regarding the creative environment Vince McMahon inspired in recent years in WWE while in charge of creative.

Although he temporarily stepped down as CEO and Chairman due to the hush money scandals, he was still heavily involved in creative up until last week before he resigned.

Fightful Select reports sources from within the creative process have indicated that many writer’s assistants effectively needed to ‘filter’ McMahon and needed to know what not to write for McMahon when taking notes for him.

The report stated that minutes were ‘heavily edited’ for a long time, claiming that edits were made for various reasons ranging from simple kayfabe terms to McMahon saying things that would appear insensitive or offensive.

A former production employee reportedly noted, “If a live feed of Vince McMahon on a headset any given night ever made it out, that it would provide a picture of that production experience, especially for the announcers. There were plenty of times he was in a good mood, but he would blow up at the most ridiculous things and act like they ruined an angle far past its expiration date anyway.”

Fightful previously noted that sources who worked with him are more open to speaking about their experiences following his exit from the company.