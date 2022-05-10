Vince McMahon Prank Once Went Horribly Wrong

Vince McMahon is known for egging others on to do ribs but this one, in particular, was quite scary.

Ribbing was quite common behind the scenes in the wrestling business. To this day, wrestlers still get ribbed although it doesn’t appear to be as intense as it used to be.

This one rib that was backed by McMahon ended up going south when the person getting pranked suffered an injury.

(via WWE)

Vince McMahon Rib Causes Concussion

During an edition of AdFreeShows.com’s Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda reflected on the time he was egged on by Vince McMahon to prank a cameraman.

Things went awry in a hurry (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

“Vince used to hate to see people sleep. This one camera guy, I love him, he was a great guy and I remember he said, ‘hey, cut him down.’

“I remember I climbed all the way up this thing cause he had his hammock on something, and I cut it by his head and he went straight down into the steel. He had a concussion.

“I felt so bad, it backfired on me so much. We stopped in Ramstine Germany because we always did, and I remember, he had to go to the hospital there and he went back home.

“I remember apologizing and calling him and everything. I couldn’t say ‘Vince and them made me do it.’ I didn’t want to say that, I had to do it.

“I shouldn’t have listened to [Vince] but it was Vince and them guys, but the f***ing rib backfired.”

Surely, current WWE talent will settle for the more harmless ribs today. For example, back in 2009, Drew McIntyre captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

He went out to eat at Applebee’s with some of his fellow performers when Randy Orton told Drew it was tradition for a first-time champion to actually wear the title when eating out. McIntyre did so, which got a big laugh out of the boys.

Drew revealed that story in his book, A Chosen Destiny.