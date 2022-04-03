How Vince McMahon Reacted To Cody Rhodes Keeping His AEW Persona

Cody Rhodes had very little control in WWE when he left the company six years ago but when he came back, he came back on his own terms.

The American Nightmare not only got a hero’s welcome and a big match at WrestleMania, but he did so while keeping all the aspects of the persona he worked hard to build in the last six years.

During his post-show interview with David Shoemaker, Rhodes revealed how Vince McMahon reacted when he asked to keep his entrance music and look upon his comeback to the promotion:

“I remember saying it had to be The American Nightmare,” Cody said. “To hear Vince say ‘well it’s not broke,’ it’s vindication to prove people wrong who doubted you and prove people right who were on board with you.”

Cody Rhodes also confirmed that he will be making an appearance on this Monday’s episode of Raw. He will talk about the unfinished business that has brought him back:

“I’m going to talk about it all on Raw, but it’s pretty clear what I am here to do, there’s unfinished business for my family that we never got, and I am going to be the one to get it.”

It has been confirmed that Cody has signed a multi-year deal with WWE after his triumphant return and big win over Seth Rollins at the grandest stage of them all.