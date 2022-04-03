Cody Rhodes Signs Multi-Year Deal With WWE

Cody Rhodes returned home after 6 long years away at WrestleMania and it appears that the American Nightmare is here to stay.

The law firm representing the former TNT champion sent out a press release immediately after his triumphant return at the Show of Shows. It confirmed that Rhodes has signed a multiyear deal with WWE:

“Saturday night, in front of a massive crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Rhodes returned in a main event match with multi-time former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. Rhodes has inked a multi-year deal with the company.”

Cody Rhodes' team of Hyperion, Spanos Law and Vision PR confirms he is signed to a multi-year WWE deal — and will serve as executive producer to the Dusty Rhodes documentary on A&E pic.twitter.com/wGX20b6UhE — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 3, 2022

The statement confirmed that apart from his contributions in the ring, Cody Rhodes will serve as the executive producer for an A&E biography on his father Dusty Rhodes.

The former AEW star surprised everyone when he made the decision to leave Tony Khan‘s promotion earlier this year. He had been rumored to make his WWE return since then but fans had their doubts about it actually happening until tonight.

Cody Rhodes has also broken up his silence on his big WrestleMania moment. He explained his decision by saying that he is still the kid that wants to earn a world title in WWE, something his father didn’t get the chance to do.