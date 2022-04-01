Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees Austin Theory As The Next John Cena

Austin Theory is not only getting support on-screen but also behind the scenes from Vince McMahon.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez was talking about what the finish might be for the Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania 38. This is where he noted that McMahon sees Theory like John Cena and there’s a reason he is being groomed and always in McMahon’s segments.

Alvarez speculated that maybe he wants to teach Theory about being able to lose, but he presumed Theory is winning at WrestleMania.

Dating back to his time in NXT, there was talk that he would eventually become a top star on the main roster. WWE needs to create top stars. Theory and Bron Breakker could be two names that can carry the company in the future.

In December, Theory stated that Cena has been his inspiration not just in wrestling but in life and modeled his life at a young age on what he saw Cena do on TV. He also has said that his dream match would be to wrestle Cena in Cena’s retirement match