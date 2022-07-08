Vince McMahon Traveling to See John Cena (Report)

Vince McMahon is set to meet with John Cena just a few weeks after the former WWE Champion made an appearance on Monday Night Raw.

Over the next few months, Cena is set to begin filming the second season of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” in Vancouver, BC. Fightful Select reports that McMahon is scheduled to travel from Fort Worth, TX, to Vancouver later tonight after WWE SmackDown.

The word is McMahon flying to the city likely has something to do with Cena, and the word going around backstage at SmackDown is that Cena is the reason for Vince’s planned travel.

During Cena’s return on Raw for his 20th Anniversary celebration, he did not set up his match with Theory at SummerSlam, which had been speculated about due to the stars publicly teasing a match. Instead, nothing was announced regarding his WWE future, as Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.

WWE has since announced Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for SummerSlam. As of last week, Cena wasn’t confirmed for SummerSlam, but there had been rumblings the company wanted to lock him in for a WrestleMania 39 match in Hollywood next year.