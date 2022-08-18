Vince McMahon Paid $5 Million In Unrecorded Expenses To Donald Trump Foundation (Report)

New details have come in light regarding the $19.6 million in unrecorded company expenses by former WWE chairman Vince McMahon that were uncovered recently. According to a report from Wall Street Journal, the WWE owner made two donations to the now defunct Donald J. Trump Foundation in 2007 and 2009, in addition to the payments made to former employees.

The former American President made appearances for the promotion in the mentioned years. This included his role in the Battle of the Billionaires match at WrestleMania 23. WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt issued the following statement to the site in regards to the unrecorded expenses from Vince McMahon:

“Mr. Trump and WWE entered into a contract whereby WWE agreed to and did pay him personally an appearance fee of $1 million. At the same time, the McMahons made a personal contribution to the Trump Foundation of $4 million. There was no additional fee paid to Mr. Trump, or any additional contribution to the Trump Foundation, due to the success of the event.”

WrestleMania 23 saw Bobby Lashley battling Umaga in a singles match. Both Donald Trump and Vince McMahon were in the corner of Lashley and Umaga respectively. The stipulation for the bout was that the billionaire on the losing side will have his head shaved, which turned out to be Vince McMahon.

A WSJ source noted that Trump directed McMahon to send a $4 million appearance fee to his charity. The billionaire businessman also had his associates review the contract to ensure that under no circumstances will McMahon be allowed to shave his head, even if Lashley ‘dropped dead in the ring.’

You can relive the Battle of the Billionaires segment from WrestleMania 23 below: