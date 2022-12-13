Vince McMahon Planning WWE Comeback, Regrets Retiring

Could Vince McMahon return to WWE after his shocking and controversial retirement from the promotion earlier this year?

McMahon, who ran WWE for four decades, stepped down as CEO and Chairman in the summer over allegations of misconduct with female employees.

The 77-year-old was alleged to have paid millions of dollars in Non-Disclosure Agreements to women to not speak about his extramarital affairs, and allegedly coerced at least one woman into performing oral sex.

Comeback

It was the Wall Street Journal that first reported on McMahon’s NDAs that ultimately led to his retirement from pro wrestling.

In their latest article, the WSJ reports that McMahon told people that he intends to make a comeback, though it is unclear when he plans on returning.

The billionaire reportedly believes that he was given bad advice in July by people close to him that encouraged him to retire and that the allegations against him should have “blown over.”

(WWE)

Despite stepping down, McMahon remains WWE’s majority owner, controlling the most shares in the company.

Spokespersons for WWE, McMahon, and WWE’s legal head Jerry McDevitt, did not respond to the Wall Street Journal when asked for a comment.

The Investigation

After the allegations of McMahon’s behavior were first publicized, WWE conducted an investigation into the matter which has since concluded.

This investigation determined that these payments, though made by McMahon personally, should have been booked as WWE expenses because they benefited the company.

In McMahon’s absence, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been appointed co-CEOs with Stephanie also serving as Chairwoman of WWE.