W. Morrissey Once Infuriated Triple H Over A Promo

W. Morrissey has reflected on the time Triple H was none too pleased with him over a promo that wasn’t in the script.

Morrissey performed as “Big Cass” under the WWE banner. He teamed with Enzo Amore and there was a time when the team received red hot crowd reactions. Eventually, the two were split and their WWE careers never quite took off like many were hoping.

W. Morrissey Leaves Triple H Fuming

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey revealed that the decision he and Enzo made to sing a Frank Sinatra song at SummerSlam got them an earful from Triple H due to concerns of copyright (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“Creatively, it was just a new set of talent to work with, to do promos with. We got to do things with the New Day, which was awesome to kind of feed off of other tag teams and have fun with that. We did the one segment with the New Day overseas in the UK, and it’s just a totally different ballgame. NXT is, I guess it’s less worrisome, it’s less nervewracking, and it’s not as big of a deal. When you get to WWE, it’s kind of like everything you do is a big deal and it could have consequences. We messed up a few times.

“I can think of one time when we really messed up. We went off-script at Summerslam in Brooklyn and sang a Frank Sinatra song. You can’t sing or imitate things that are copyrighted. That was a stern talking too. He was furious, Hunter. We didn’t know. We didn’t know those sorts of things.

“I think everything is amplified and it’s so much bigger, and the magnitude of things you do and the consequences of the things you do are way bigger. That’s something that maybe, in the moment, I didn’t realize. But you’re on live television. If you mess up or do something that can cost the company, that’s on you. It’s way bigger, it comes with a lot more money and a lot more glory, whatever you want to call it, but you have to watch yourself a lot more.”

Morrissey currently works for Impact Wrestling. It has been heavily implied that Wardlow’s mystery opponent for the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will be Morrissey. Impact and AEW have worked together in the past, so this wouldn’t be surprising to many.