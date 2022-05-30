Wardlow Beats MJF At AEW Double Or Nothing

The highly anticipated match between MJF and Wardlow did take place as scheduled at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event despite the speculation regarding MJF’s status for the show.

The match had the stipulation that if Wardlow won then he’ll be free from the contract that he signed with MJF, but if MJF won then Wardlow can never sign with AEW. MJF was heavily booed by the fans, who chanted “he showed up.” MJF did a hurricanrana and MJF sold his leg like an injury. MJF tried to use the diamond ring, but was caught. Wardlow hit over 5 powerbombs in a row for the win. MJF was stretched from ringside.

.@RealWardlow is released from his holding cell here at the @TMobileArena to make his way to the ring! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/atwjad0wuK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022

Over the last 24 hours, MJF’s status has been the main point of conversation after he no-showed Saturday’s Fan Fest meet and greet. AEW has yet to comment publicly on the situation. Then he booked a flight out of Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night to Newark, NJ, but didn’t get on the plane and stayed in Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Fightful that MJF is leaning towards leaving AEW when his contract expires in 2024. MJF signed a five-year deal with AEW in 2019.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about MJF’s contract situation being mentioned on screen during a media call ahead of Double or Nothing and stated that he thinks it’s great that MJF has been able to address some real-life grievances and air his actual status.