Wardlow Names Brock Lesnar as His Dream Opponent

Wardlow has named WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent. He’d love to mix it up with the likes of Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, but thinks Wardlow vs. Lesnar could be the biggest money match in the history of cable television.

AEW‘s reigning TNT Champion appeared on The Zaslow Show to hype this weekend’s All Out pay-per-view from Chicago. During the appearance, the Cleveland native spoke about his road to the top, his plans to “flip the wrestling world upside down” and much more.

Here are some highlights of what Wardlow said about:

Wardlow’s Dream Opponent

As Wardlow’s star rises, fans will continue to think about ‘dream matches’ for him. He’s been in AEW for several years, but has yet to cross paths with the promotion’s top stars.

Wardlow named Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley as two men in AEW he’d like to work with. However, there’s another wrestler outside of AEW that he considers his true ‘dream’ opponent.

“Kenny Omega is very high on that list,” said Wardlow. “Jon Moxley is also at the top of that list. I would say within AEW, it is Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley – I want those two more than anybody. Outside of that, it is the dream match.”

“I always saw Wardlow vs. Lesnar to be the biggest money match in the history of national TV” – Wardlow on his Dream Opponent

This is not the first time Wardlow has discussed wanting to work with Brock Lesnar. Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wardlow said, “I think if I ever found myself in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, that has money pouring out of the idea of it. I think him and I would just murder each other, I don’t know if there’s a ring that can hold the two of us.”

How He Got Into Wrestling

(AEW)

“I have been obsessed with professional wrestling ever since I could remember. There’s a video of me somewhere, before I could even talk, clanging and banging an old junkyard dog and action figure, using the kitchen table chair as my ring. I caught the bug young. My first memory is falling in love with Bret Hart — he’s the one that really started it for me. I just never looked back. I fell in love and it was game over.”

Wardlow joked that he’s really mad at Bret Hart, because he met him early in his wrestling career and was too nervous to ask for a picture with his hero.

Comparisons to Batista

Batista

Wardlow says he doesn’t mind people comparing him to Batista. He actually appreciates the comparison, because Batista is a legend who always carried himself well on television.

“I’ve gotten the Bautista comparisons, and there’s no greater compliment because I was a huge Bautista fan as I’m sure you could’ve guessed. Guys that influenced me in my life – Dave Bautista, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – guys when they came out on T.V. would dress nice, and that’s how I’ve always been. I’ve always dressed nice, taking care of myself, I enjoy looking good.”

Wardlow also spoke about recently wrestling in front of his hometown crowd when AEW Dynamite took place from Cleveland, Ohio. Wardlow says it was “an adrenaline rush like I’ve never experienced in my life” and wishes he could feel that way every single day.

Listen to Wardlow’s appearance on The Zaslow Show: