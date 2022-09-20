Wardlow Names the Best Moment of His AEW Career

AEW star Wardlow is riding high right now as the reigning TNT Champion, but that isn’t quite the highlight of his career with the company.

Wardlow joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019, initially as the bodyguard of MJF, before splitting with the Salt of the Earth earlier this year.

Face of the Revolution

Speaking on the Dynamite Diamond Podcast, Wardlow said that the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Revolution 2022 will go down as his favorite moment to date.

“The ladder match at Revolution. That was the best moment of my life that night. Winning that ladder match. Holy sh*t. Standing up there with that ring and the reaction from that crowd, especially after murdering Ricky Starks.

Wardlow added that while the fan reaction wasn’t as he predicted, that made the moment with Starks even better.

“It was supposed to be I powerbomb him, the place goes wild, [I] grab the thing, They go even more wild. Instead, it was powerbomb, place goes f***ing silent, because I just murdered him. Then I was like ‘F**k you’ and as soon I did that, the place came f***ing back up. Then I grabbed the thing and it was all good.

As if winning the match wasn’t enough, Wardlow also enjoyed the crowd reaction after the bell.

“The eruption from the crowd as I turned around and walked up that ramp was [amazing]. The eruption from that crowd. That is the best feeling in the whole world. It really is, hands down. There is nothing in the world that can compare.”

Turning Face

Later in the show, Wardlow would turn on MJF, establishing himself as a face and beginning a feud with his former employer.

When Wardlow cashed in his shot at the AEW TNT Championship, MJF cost him the match against then-Champion Scorpio Sky.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May, Wardlow would defeat MJF, earning his freedom from the latter’s contract, and would capture the TNT Title in July.