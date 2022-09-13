Wardlow Ready To Display A “Hungrier” Version Of Himself In AEW

Wardlow continues to adap.

The AEW superstar and current TNT champion has been one of the promotion’s greatest success stories since they launched back in 2019, with his rise to the top being a years-long storyline that has paid off big for Mr. Mayhem in 2022.

This was the topic of conversation during Wardlow’s recent phone interview with the Daily Gazette. He even remembers one of the first instances that the loyal AEW fanbase finally started to chant his name, which began his ascension towards being one of their top babyfaces.

“It was in Austin, Texas. That’ll be burned in my memory forever,” he said. “I just had one of my normal squash matches that I had been having, and for the first time, I heard a decent portion of the crowd chanting ‘Wardlow.’ I’ll never forget that.”

Wardlow’s not done adapting just yet

The champ has been the muscle for the company’s top heel, MJF, since he debuted back in 2019. However, he slowly morphed away from that persona and into one that is now seen on weekly programming. However, Wardlow promises that there are still more changes for his on-screen persona to come.

“I’m just entering a new era in my life. I’m evolving, things are changing. I’ve just become a hungrier, more intense version of myself, and I’m ready to display that and I’m ready to let the rest of the world feel that.”

Wardlow successfully defended the TNT title one week ago against Tony Nese. He has not been pinned or submitted since the beginning of the year. He cut an impassioned promo after the match and told the live crowd that he’s a threat to take seriously.