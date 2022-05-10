Wardlow Says His Rise In AEW Has Even Exceeded His Own Expectations

The Superstar Crossover program recently conducted an interview with rising AEW superstar Wardlow, and his thoughts on his current feud with MJF.

The two men are set to meet for a contract signing at tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, where it will be revealed when a match will take place, most likely at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view. When speaking about MJF Mr. Mayhem states that the thought of hitting him with the Powerbomb Symphony makes him drool.

“Dude, the thought of powerbombing Max makes me drool.It’s literally, I obsess over it. I cannot wait to powerbomb that kid. I’m going to powerbomb him until my arms go numb.”

Later Wardlow discusses his journey in AEW, admitting that his slow rise to the top could not have been written better, nor would there be any aspects of it that he would change.

“I think even this is exceeding my expectations. I couldn’t have wrote myself a better future than what I’m currently living. Or I guess I should say I couldn’t have wrote a better reality for what I’m currently living. I wouldn’t change a single thing that has happened or a single thing that is happening right now.”

Since making his AEW debut and joining MJF back in 2019 Wardlow has been featured in some marquee matchups in the company’s short history. He wrestled against Cody Rhodes in the very first AEW cage match, he stood toe-to-toe with CM Punk and would have defeated the Chicago Savior had it not been for MJF, and he won the Brass Ring Ladder Match at Revolution 2022 earlier this year.

Watch Wardlow’s appearance on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez:

Quotes via WrestleZone