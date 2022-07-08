Wardlow Thanks Cash Wheeler For Calming Him Down Before TNT Title Win

Wardlow became the brand new AEW TNT Championship on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, but credits FTR’s Cash Wheeler for calming his nerves.

Wardlow TNT Title Win

On Wednesday, during AEW Dynamite, Wardlow won his first championship when he beat Scorpio Sky in a street fight to win the AEW TNT Championship.

Wardlow has been going straight to the top in AEW. He has been reaching and achieving new heights since he defeated MJF at AEW Revolution and gained his independence from his contract with MJF.

Wardlow Thanks FTR

Wardlow recently spoke on Busted Open Radio and reflected on how he was feeling before heading to the ring for his title match.

The new TNT Champion said, “Honestly, I’m normally extremely nervous and on edge and focused, just tunnel vision type focus. Before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash (Wheeler) gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. That might have helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax (Harwood) are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal.

I think Cash got in my head a little and reminded me to breathe and have fun and enjoy the moment and absorb it. ‘Tonight could be one of those nights that you want remember forever so make sure you absorb it so you can remember it.’ I tried to do that and I feel I did do that.

Wardlow Reflects On TNT Title Match

Oddly enough, it was the most comfortable I felt in the ring. The only time I felt similar was (against) CM Punk. It was kind of the same experience. That match and this match were the only two times I looked around at the crowd and looked at people and interacted with people and absorbed the moment and had fun in the match, other than getting kicked directly in the balls, other than that, a lot of fun.”

Wardlow added that he wished he could have celebrated with the fans for another hour after his title win.

H/T to Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription