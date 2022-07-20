Wardlow Wants To Bring Back AEW TNT Title Open Challenge

It’s been a big year for Wardlow as he won his freedom from MJF at AEW Double or Nothing before becoming the new TNT Champion after defeating Scorpio Sky a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

Wardlow wants to be a fighting champion like original TNT champ Cody Rhodes was in 2020. His number one goal right now is to bring back the open challenge gimmick that Rhodes did.

He also stated that he doesn’t plan on changing the design of the TNT Championship belt, similar to what past champions Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara did.

“That’s actually my number one priority. I want to bring back the open challenge,” Wardlow said in a recent interview with Telegram & Gazette. “I’m not sure if that’s what we’re going to do, but I would definitely like to bring that back. Right now, I have the original design, which I love, and I don’t have any plans to customize it. If they give me the opportunity, maybe I will, but I do love the original.”

Wardlow made his first defense of the TNT Championship a week ago when he took on Orange Cassidy and successfully retained the title.

Wardlow’s next challenger has yet to be determined, and he has not been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.