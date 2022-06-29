Wardlow Happy in AEW, but “Never Say Never” About a Future in WWE

Wardlow says he’s “very, very happy” with AEW, but he hasn’t closed the door on working for WWE one day.

The 34-year-old fighter from Middlefield, Ohio has made quite a name for himself in AEW. After a years-long storyline as MJF‘s hired gun, Wardlow is finally doing things on his own terms.

Wardlow been racking up win and after win. With a record of 14-2 this year, Wardlow now has his sights on Scorpio Sky’s TNT Championship.

Wardlow Addresses WWE

Wardlow took part in a virtual autograph signing for K&S WrestleFest and addressed the possibility of jumping to WWE one day:

“I’m very very happy where I am. I never say never about anything in life, but as of right now, I’m very happy where I am.” – Wardlow

It would be foolish for Wardlow to say he’d never join WWE, because you never know what the future holds. However, he really does seem happy working for Tony Khan.

Last month, Wardlow appeared on the Superstar Crossover podcast and said even he can’t believe how well his AEW run is going.

“I think even this is exceeding my expectations,” he said. “I couldn’t have wrote myself a better future than what I’m currently living. Or I guess I should say I couldn’t have wrote a better reality for what I’m currently living. I wouldn’t change a single thing that has happened or a single thing that is happening right now.”

Wardlow a success story for AEW, in terms of homegrown talent. His slow-burn storyline with MJF paid off and fans have gotten behind him in a big way.

With his size, agility and charisma, it should as no surprise that WWE is already interested in Wardlow.