Watch: Damian Priest Lives with a Welsh Family Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Damian Priest will be in action this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle. The 39-year-old lost to Edge in the main event of the August 22nd edition of RAW.

The Judgment Day lost to The Mysterios at SummerSlam after The Rated-R Superstar made his return. Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Dominik Mysterio but he returned this past Monday on RAW. The Mysterios came to help Edge during his face-off with his former group.

There have been hints of Dominik betraying his father and that continued on RAW. Dominik wondered why Rey chose Edge as his tag team partner and Mysterio claimed that he needed his experience by his side. Dominik reluctantly accepted to be in their corner for the tag team match this Saturday.

Damian Priest Lives with Welsh Family

Judgment Day member Damian Priest is getting himself prepared for WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in three decades. Clash at the Castle is set to have an enormous crowd in attendance this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Damian will be teaming up with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor in a tag team bout against Edge & Rey Mysterio at the premium live event.

BT Sport recently ran an advertisement for Clash at the Castle with WWE Superstar Damian Priest. In the advertisement, The Archer of Infamy lived with a Welsh family and worked at a brewery ahead of the premium live event. He successfully herded sheep and cooked Welsh treats as well. You can check out the full video below.