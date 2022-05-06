DDP Says New Wrestlers “Don’t Even Have A Chance” In WWE

Diamond Dallas Page says that WWE‘s new hires aren’t even given a chance to succeed.

Last week, WWE released ten Superstars from NXT, with Dakota Kai, Harland, Malcolm Bivens and Dexter Lumis all being cut.

Harland was a notable release, as he had received a lot of hype prior to signing with WWE and had been compared to former WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar.

Amid reports that WWE is giving talent 90 days to show improvement before being at risk of release, Harland is one trainee that was not progressing fast enough.

DDP appeared on The Bro Show podcast this week and expressed discouragement with WWE’s approach to talent development.

Page thought Harland in particular had a good luck, but “you never know.”

“It’s so different today. You don’t even have a chance to get stuff over.” – DDP on recent WWE releases

Contrary to most wrestlers, DDP entered the wrestling profession in his 30s and wouldn’t debut for the WWF until he was 45 in May 2001.

Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and has worked as a wellness coach in recent years, helping transform the lives of Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts and the late-Scott Hall.