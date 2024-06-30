Watch: WCW Alum Appears In Marvel’s Deadpool Vs. Wolverine Trailer

Tyler Mane, an actor who previously wrestled for WCW, has been featured in the latest trailer for the much-anticipated Deadpool Vs. Wolverine.

In the newest trailer, Mane can be seen reprising his role as Victor Creed aka Sabretooth. The character is one of Wolverine’s most fierce adversaries in Marvel Comics and the trailer teases a face-off between the two mutants.

While best known for his work as an actor, including appearing as Sabretooth in the 2000s, Mane competed in a handful of matches throughout his wrestling career. Mane’s biggest showcase in the ring came at WCW Fall Brawl 1993 when Mane (known as Big Sky) lost to Charlie Norris. During his WCW run, Mane also competed against Davey Boy Smith and Ric Flair. He also competed for CMLL, EMLL, and AJPW.

Deadpool Vs. Wolverine

The third film in the series that focuses on the ‘Merc with a Mouth,’ Deadpool Vs. Wolverine follows the two titular characters (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively) in a post-apocalyptic future on a mission that threatens to change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film sees Jackman return to the Wolverine role after the character was previously killed in 2017’s Logan.

Deadpool Vs. Wolverine will hit cinemas on July 24.