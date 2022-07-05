Weekend Wrestling Results (7/1-7/3): GCW, PWG, STARDOM, NJPW, ICW NHB & More

This weekend, various wrestling promotions hosted Friday, Saturday & Sunday night shows. Game Changer Wrestling, ICW No Holds Barred, NWA, STARDOM, NJPW Strong, Freelance Underground, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. all presented events from 7/1-7/3.

We have compiled results for the independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.

7/1

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Change Wrestling hosted its Gateway To The Death event in Sauget, Illinois. The event took place on July 1 at Pop’s Nightclub. The event aired on FITE TV.

GCW Gateway To The Death Results (7/1)

Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco

2 Cold Scorpio def. Allie Katch

Ninja Mack def. Axton Ray

Nick Wayne def. Tony Deppen

Davey Richards def. Joey Janela

Jordan Oliver def. Dark Sheik

EFFY def. Delirious

Lucha Extrema Match : Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd

: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) def. Cole Radrick

Remember kids, never pose on top of a balcony while a double stack of doors is looming below and one of your opponents could be behind you with a steel chair. @ThrashJustice @ciclopeoriginal #GCWGateway @GCWrestling_

??https://t.co/5PSwKwbrY4 pic.twitter.com/1JrmUzaNdK — Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 2, 2022

ICW No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 27 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 1 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.

ICW No Holds Barred: Volume 27 Results (7/1)

SHLAK def. AKIRA

Bobby Beverly def. Kaplan

Tommy Vendetta def. Josh Bishop

Danny Demanto def. Randi West

Krule def. The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk)

John Wayne Murdoch def. Dale Patricks

ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman def. Eric Ryan (c)

7/2

National Wrestling Alliance

The most recent episode of NWA USA debuted on July 2. The episode is available on their YouTube here.

NWA USA Stream And Results (7/2)

Gaagz the Gymp def. BLK Jeez

“Magic” Jake Dumas def. AJ Cazana

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles: Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy (c) def. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

ICW No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its The Pit 7 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.

ICW No Holds Barred: The Pit 7 Results (7/2)

Neil Diamond Cutter def. Malcolm Monroe III

Isaiah Broner def. Aaron Williams

The Carver def. Satu Jinn

Brandon Kirk def. Darren McCarty

During John Wayne Murdoch’s entrance, he grabbed a microphone and explained that there was a stabbing outside the venue and that the remainder of the event is canceled.

Here's some photos that we've received. Victim is said to be in stable condition and is on the way to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/QDp65lJXDP — PWPonderings (@pwponderings) July 2, 2022

UPDATE. The cops were called PRIOR to the stabbing due to a domestic disturbance outside of the show. They left. Then the victim was stabbed. We had multiple trained paramedics on staff who helped the victim until he was safely transported to the hospital. He will be okay. — kasey catal (@CatalKasey) July 2, 2022

STARDOM

STARDOM hosted an event on July 2. The event took place at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 in Osaka, Japan.

STARDOM Results (7/2)

Momo Kohgo defeated Lady C

Oedo-tai (Fukigen Death & Saki Kashima) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida)

Syuri defeated Mai Sakurai

Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM) defeated Oedo-tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka)

Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi) defeated Tam Nakano, Waka Tsukiyama, Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka

Goddesses Of STARDOM Championship: STARS (Koguma & Hazuki) (c) vs. God’s Eye (Ami Sorei & MIRAI) ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.

Mayu Iwatani turns the tables on Fukigen Death. pic.twitter.com/JEJ1qqIEAs — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 2, 2022

Highlights from the Goddesses of Stardom title match today in Osaka!

(C) Hazuki and Koguma vs MIRAI and Ami Sohrei@0929_hazuki @kogumastardom @mirai_SS_ @aaamintan pic.twitter.com/0IWbgy5cm8 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 2, 2022

Cosmic Angels show their teamwork against Himeka, and Tam shows why she's the Top Kawaii of the Cosmos! From earlier today in Osaka. pic.twitter.com/eVmyXumacD — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 2, 2022

ICW No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 28 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.

ICW No Holds Barred: Volume 28 Results (7/2)

SHLAK def. Eric Ryan

AKIRA def. Brandon Kirk

Satu Jinn def. Neil Diamond Cutter

Tommy Vendetta def. Bobby Beverly

Kasey Kirk (w/ Brandon Kirk) def. Dale Patricks

Krule def. The Carver

ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch

NJPW STRONG

NJPW aired their newest episode of NJPW Strong on July 2 on NJPW World. The tapings took place on May 15 as a part of the NJPW STRONG Collision tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NJPW STRONG Results (7/2)

United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)

Jeff Cobb def. Willie Mack

Will Ospreay (w/ Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Homicide (w/ Eddie Kingston)

Freelance Underground

Freelance Underground hosted its Blaze of Glory event in Joliet, Illinois. The event took place on July 2 at Cantigny Post 367 VFW. The event aired on IWTV.

FU Blaze Of Glory Results (7/2)

FU Independent Championship: Storm Grayson (c) def. GPA

Storm Grayson (c) def. GPA Mojo McQueen def. Alfonso Gonzalez

Billie Starkz def. Katalina Perez

FU Tag Team Championships: The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) (c) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) and Joey Marx & Mason Conrad

The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) (c) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) and Joey Marx & Mason Conrad Project MONIX def. Davey Bang

Joe Alonzo def. August Matthews and Gunner Brave

Laynie Luck def. Sandra Moone

FU Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Shane Mercer

7/3

New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted its night six of its New Japan Road tour in Tokyo, Japan. The event took place on July 3 at the Korakuen Hall. The event aired on NJPW World.

NJPW New Japan Road Results (7/3)

Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask

Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Kosei Fujita

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) def. LA Dojo (Clark Connors, The DKC & Yuji Nagata)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) def. Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)

KUSHIDA, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Alex Zayne def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Change Wrestling hosted its Rock-N-Roll Forever event in Evansville, Indiana. The event took place on July 3 at the Evansville Coliseum. The event aired on FITE TV.

GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results (7/3)

Jordan Oliver def. Calvin Tankman

Tony Deppen def. Kerry Morton

Nick Wayne def. Axton Ray

Blake Christian def. Shane Mercer

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. The Bloodfighters (Alex Colon, Dale Patricks & Akira)

Scramble Match : Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya & Jimmy Lloyd

: Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya & Jimmy Lloyd Cole Radrick def. Joey Janela

Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik

The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

ROCK N ROLL EXPRESS ENTER THE EVANSVILLE COLISEUM ONE LAST TIME FOR OUR #GCWRNR Main event! pic.twitter.com/SL1LRSIaYR — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 4, 2022

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla hosted its event titled Nineteen in Los Angeles, California. The event took place on July 3 at the Globe Theater.

PWG Nineteen Results (7/3)

Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander

Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich

Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH

Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews

PWG Tag Team Championship Match : Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita

Kings of the Black Throne (@Brodyxking & @malakaiblxck) get the win 8n 18:02 and retain the PWG Tag Team Championship. #PWGNineteen pic.twitter.com/8p2jJPixn1 — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 4, 2022