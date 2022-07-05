Weekend Wrestling Results (7/1-7/3): GCW, PWG, STARDOM, NJPW, ICW NHB & More

This weekend, various wrestling promotions hosted Friday, Saturday & Sunday night shows. Game Changer Wrestling, ICW No Holds Barred, NWA, STARDOM, NJPW Strong, Freelance Underground, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. all presented events from 7/1-7/3.
We have compiled results for the independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.
7/1
Game Changer Wrestling
Game Change Wrestling hosted its Gateway To The Death event in Sauget, Illinois. The event took place on July 1 at Pop’s Nightclub. The event aired on FITE TV.
GCW Gateway To The Death Results (7/1)
- Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco
- 2 Cold Scorpio def. Allie Katch
- Ninja Mack def. Axton Ray
- Nick Wayne def. Tony Deppen
- Davey Richards def. Joey Janela
- Jordan Oliver def. Dark Sheik
- EFFY def. Delirious
- Lucha Extrema Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) def. Cole Radrick
ICW No Holds Barred
ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 27 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 1 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.
ICW No Holds Barred: Volume 27 Results (7/1)
- SHLAK def. AKIRA
- Bobby Beverly def. Kaplan
- Tommy Vendetta def. Josh Bishop
- Danny Demanto def. Randi West
- Krule def. The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk)
- John Wayne Murdoch def. Dale Patricks
- ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman def. Eric Ryan (c)
7/2
National Wrestling Alliance
The most recent episode of NWA USA debuted on July 2. The episode is available on their YouTube here.
NWA USA Stream And Results (7/2)
- Gaagz the Gymp def. BLK Jeez
- “Magic” Jake Dumas def. AJ Cazana
- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles: Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy (c) def. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle
ICW No Holds Barred
ICW No Holds Barred hosted its The Pit 7 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.
ICW No Holds Barred: The Pit 7 Results (7/2)
- Neil Diamond Cutter def. Malcolm Monroe III
- Isaiah Broner def. Aaron Williams
- The Carver def. Satu Jinn
- Brandon Kirk def. Darren McCarty
During John Wayne Murdoch’s entrance, he grabbed a microphone and explained that there was a stabbing outside the venue and that the remainder of the event is canceled.
STARDOM
STARDOM hosted an event on July 2. The event took place at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 in Osaka, Japan.
STARDOM Results (7/2)
- Momo Kohgo defeated Lady C
- Oedo-tai (Fukigen Death & Saki Kashima) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida)
- Syuri defeated Mai Sakurai
- Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM) defeated Oedo-tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka)
- Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi) defeated Tam Nakano, Waka Tsukiyama, Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka
- Goddesses Of STARDOM Championship: STARS (Koguma & Hazuki) (c) vs. God’s Eye (Ami Sorei & MIRAI) ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.
ICW No Holds Barred
ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 28 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.
ICW No Holds Barred: Volume 28 Results (7/2)
- SHLAK def. Eric Ryan
- AKIRA def. Brandon Kirk
- Satu Jinn def. Neil Diamond Cutter
- Tommy Vendetta def. Bobby Beverly
- Kasey Kirk (w/ Brandon Kirk) def. Dale Patricks
- Krule def. The Carver
- ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch
NJPW STRONG
NJPW aired their newest episode of NJPW Strong on July 2 on NJPW World. The tapings took place on May 15 as a part of the NJPW STRONG Collision tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
NJPW STRONG Results (7/2)
- United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)
- Jeff Cobb def. Willie Mack
- Will Ospreay (w/ Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Homicide (w/ Eddie Kingston)
Freelance Underground
Freelance Underground hosted its Blaze of Glory event in Joliet, Illinois. The event took place on July 2 at Cantigny Post 367 VFW. The event aired on IWTV.
FU Blaze Of Glory Results (7/2)
- FU Independent Championship: Storm Grayson (c) def. GPA
- Mojo McQueen def. Alfonso Gonzalez
- Billie Starkz def. Katalina Perez
- FU Tag Team Championships: The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) (c) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) and Joey Marx & Mason Conrad
- Project MONIX def. Davey Bang
- Joe Alonzo def. August Matthews and Gunner Brave
- Laynie Luck def. Sandra Moone
- FU Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Shane Mercer
7/3
New Japan Pro Wrestling
New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted its night six of its New Japan Road tour in Tokyo, Japan. The event took place on July 3 at the Korakuen Hall. The event aired on NJPW World.
NJPW New Japan Road Results (7/3)
- Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask
- Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Kosei Fujita
- United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)
- Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) def. LA Dojo (Clark Connors, The DKC & Yuji Nagata)
- HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano)
- CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) def. Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)
- KUSHIDA, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Alex Zayne def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)
Game Changer Wrestling
Game Change Wrestling hosted its Rock-N-Roll Forever event in Evansville, Indiana. The event took place on July 3 at the Evansville Coliseum. The event aired on FITE TV.
GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results (7/3)
- Jordan Oliver def. Calvin Tankman
- Tony Deppen def. Kerry Morton
- Nick Wayne def. Axton Ray
- Blake Christian def. Shane Mercer
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. The Bloodfighters (Alex Colon, Dale Patricks & Akira)
- Scramble Match: Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya & Jimmy Lloyd
- Cole Radrick def. Joey Janela
- Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik
- The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla hosted its event titled Nineteen in Los Angeles, California. The event took place on July 3 at the Globe Theater.
PWG Nineteen Results (7/3)
- Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander
- Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich
- Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH
- Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews
- PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
- PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita