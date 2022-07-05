Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Weekend Wrestling Results (7/1-7/3): GCW, PWG, STARDOM, NJPW, ICW NHB & More

By Jaychele Nicole
Latest Wrestling News

This weekend, various wrestling promotions hosted Friday, Saturday & Sunday night shows. Game Changer Wrestling, ICW No Holds Barred, NWA, STARDOM, NJPW Strong, Freelance Underground, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. all presented events from 7/1-7/3. 

We have compiled results for the independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.

7/1

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Change Wrestling hosted its Gateway To The Death event in Sauget, Illinois. The event took place on July 1 at Pop’s Nightclub. The event aired on FITE TV.

GCW Gateway To The Death Results (7/1)

  • Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco
  • 2 Cold Scorpio def. Allie Katch
  • Ninja Mack def. Axton Ray
  • Nick Wayne def. Tony Deppen
  • Davey Richards def. Joey Janela
  • Jordan Oliver def. Dark Sheik
  • EFFY def. Delirious
  • Lucha Extrema Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd
  • GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) def. Cole Radrick

ICW No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 27 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 1 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.

ICW No Holds Barred: Volume 27 Results (7/1)

  • SHLAK def. AKIRA
  • Bobby Beverly def. Kaplan
  • Tommy Vendetta def. Josh Bishop
  • Danny Demanto def. Randi West
  • Krule def. The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk)
  • John Wayne Murdoch def. Dale Patricks
  • ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman def. Eric Ryan (c) 

7/2

National Wrestling Alliance

The most recent episode of NWA USA debuted on July 2. The episode is available on their YouTube here.

NWA USA Stream And Results (7/2)

  • Gaagz the Gymp def. BLK Jeez
  • “Magic” Jake Dumas def. AJ Cazana
  • NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles: Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy (c) def. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle 

ICW No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its The Pit 7 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.

ICW No Holds Barred: The Pit 7 Results (7/2)

  • Neil Diamond Cutter def. Malcolm Monroe III
  • Isaiah Broner def. Aaron Williams
  • The Carver def. Satu Jinn
  • Brandon Kirk def. Darren McCarty

During John Wayne Murdoch’s entrance, he grabbed a microphone and explained that there was a stabbing outside the venue and that the remainder of the event is canceled. 

STARDOM

STARDOM hosted an event on July 2. The event took place at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 in Osaka, Japan.

STARDOM Results (7/2)

  • Momo Kohgo defeated Lady C
  • Oedo-tai (Fukigen Death & Saki Kashima) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida)
  • Syuri defeated Mai Sakurai
  • Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM) defeated Oedo-tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka)
  • Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi) defeated Tam Nakano, Waka Tsukiyama, Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka
  • Goddesses Of STARDOM Championship: STARS (Koguma & Hazuki) (c) vs. God’s Eye (Ami Sorei & MIRAI) ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.

ICW No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 28 event in Maybee, Michigan. The event took place on July 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club. The event aired on IWTV.

ICW No Holds Barred: Volume 28 Results (7/2)

  • SHLAK def. Eric Ryan
  • AKIRA def. Brandon Kirk
  • Satu Jinn def. Neil Diamond Cutter
  • Tommy Vendetta def. Bobby Beverly
  • Kasey Kirk (w/ Brandon Kirk) def. Dale Patricks
  • Krule def. The Carver
  • ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch

NJPW STRONG

NJPW aired their newest episode of NJPW Strong on July 2 on NJPW World. The tapings took place on May 15 as a part of the NJPW STRONG Collision tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NJPW STRONG Results (7/2)

  • United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)
  • Jeff Cobb def. Willie Mack
  • Will Ospreay (w/ Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Homicide (w/ Eddie Kingston)

Freelance Underground

Freelance Underground hosted its Blaze of Glory event in Joliet, Illinois. The event took place on July 2 at Cantigny Post 367 VFW. The event aired on IWTV.

FU Blaze Of Glory Results (7/2)

  • FU Independent Championship: Storm Grayson (c) def. GPA
  • Mojo McQueen def. Alfonso Gonzalez
  • Billie Starkz def. Katalina Perez
  • FU Tag Team Championships: The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) (c) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) and Joey Marx & Mason Conrad
  • Project MONIX def. Davey Bang
  • Joe Alonzo def. August Matthews and Gunner Brave
  • Laynie Luck def. Sandra Moone
  • FU Heavyweight Championship: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Shane Mercer

7/3

New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted its night six of its New Japan Road tour in Tokyo, Japan. The event took place on July 3 at the Korakuen Hall. The event aired on NJPW World.

NJPW New Japan Road Results (7/3)

  • Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Tiger Mask
  • Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Kosei Fujita
  • United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)
  • Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) def. LA Dojo (Clark Connors, The DKC & Yuji Nagata)
  • HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano)
  • CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) def. Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)
  • KUSHIDA, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Alex Zayne def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Change Wrestling hosted its Rock-N-Roll Forever event in Evansville, Indiana. The event took place on July 3 at the Evansville Coliseum. The event aired on FITE TV.

GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results (7/3)

  • Jordan Oliver def. Calvin Tankman
  • Tony Deppen def. Kerry Morton
  • Nick Wayne def. Axton Ray
  • Blake Christian def. Shane Mercer
  • Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. The Bloodfighters (Alex Colon, Dale Patricks & Akira)
  • Scramble Match: Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya & Jimmy Lloyd
  • Cole Radrick def. Joey Janela
  • Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik
  • The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla hosted its event titled Nineteen in Los Angeles, California. The event took place on July 3 at the Globe Theater. 

PWG Nineteen Results (7/3)

  • Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander
  • Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich
  • Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH
  • Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews
  • PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) 
  • PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita
