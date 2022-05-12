See What Happened With CM Punk & Danhausen After AEW Dynamite

CM Punk was attacked by rising AEW star HOOK after the May 11, edition of Dynamite went off the air.

The post-show segment started with Punk being confronted by Danhausen, and after coming face-to-face with HOOK, begged for a handshake which the second-generation wrestler obliged.

As seen in the videos, HOOK would hit a T-Bone Suplex on Punk before applying the Redrum submission to send the fans home happy.

Earlier in the night, Punk had played up being a heel for his match with hometown wrestler John Silver, as the show was taped in Long Island, New York.

Punk will challenge AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, which will take place on May 29, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Arrival of Hookhausen

Last night’s Dynamite also saw the in-ring debut of Danhausen who has been trying to win over HOOK since joining AEW.

Thanks to a sucker punch from Smart Mark Sterling, Danhausen was pinned by Tony Nese in a matter of seconds and suffered a post-match beatdown which ended when HOOK arrived.

Squaring up with Danhausen in the ring, the two finally shook hands, earning a massive pop from the crowd in Long Island.