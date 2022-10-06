What Happened With Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

AEW Dynamite aired live in Washington D.C. tonight. Jericho Appreciation Society members Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson in the main event.

Chris bashed Daniel Garcia over the head with the ROH Championship while the referee was distracted and Sammy capitalized with the cover for the pinfall victory. However, most fans aren’t talking about the show tonight, they are talking about another backstage altercation.

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara reportedly got into a fight backstage ahead of Dynamite and Andrade was sent home. His scheduled Career vs. Mask match scheduled for AEW Rampage has also been canceled.

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air?

Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia shook hands and posed in the ring after the loss. Daniel Garcia was a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society but Danielson talked him into leaving the group because he’s a professional wrestler, not a sports entertainer.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo shared a kiss on the entrance ramp as the crowd booed them. The crowd then broke out in an “Idolo!” chant as Jericho Appreciaton Society made their way backtage.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the crowd before introducing ROH Champion Chris Jericho once again. Chris gave Tony a hug and made his way to the ring. The crowd sang “Judas” by Fozzy as Le Champion stood in the ring.

Chris Jericho addressed the crowd and said the following:

“It’s a special night here for all of us in AEW. For all of you guys our third anniversary as a company. We started right here in Washington DC, how many of you guys were there that first night? I’ll never forget it, October 2nd, 2019, the 29th anniversary of my first wrestling match. And here we are three years later, I just had my 32nd anniversary of my first wrestling match and the reason why is because I still love pro wrestling. And the main reason for that is because of AEW. If AEW didn’t exist, I don’t think I’d still be wrestling and that is the truth. The reason why we did so good right out of the gate, why we are still doing right now is because of our fans. We started a revolution in 2019, and it’s just continued to grow and grow because we are all in this together. That might sound like some sappy bulls*** but it is not, it is the truth. I really feel that all of us are in this together. We’ve had ups, we’ve had downs, we’ve had everything in between. But the most important thing is, we do this for you and for people watching at home.

Chris said that AEW will be back in DC for many more anniversaries in the years ahead as the crowd cheered. You can check out everything that happened after Dynamite in the video below.