Inside WWE’s Backstage Talent Meeting Before Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 was another big night for the company, but especially for Stephanie McMahon.

Last Saturday’s show marked the first Premium Live Event under McMahon’s watch as interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, filling the role left vacant by her father.

Vince McMahon has stepped down from the roles due to the ongoing investigation into an alleged affair and arranged $3 million hush money payout to a paralegal who left WWE this year.

The Meeting

PW Insider was the first to report that Stephanie McMahon had a meeting with talent backstage on the night of Money in the Bank 2022.

One source called it a “rah rah” meeting to show the Superstars that WWE is still “one big family working together.”

Triple H was also in attendance at the meeting, reiterating reports that he is back working for WWE full-time after his cardiac event last September.

There were no new details revealed related to the investigation into Vince McMahon, or the several other investigations into WWE’s business practices.

There was no update on John Laurinaitis, who has been placed on extended leave due to the McMahon investigation but remains employed by WWE at this time.

Stephanie and Triple H led the meeting but other important names were in attendance, including WWE President Nick Khan.

It is not confirmed whether Vince McMahon attended the meeting.

Some WWE Superstars were said to have booked their matches for Money in the Bank late due to being delayed by the meeting.