Who Came up with The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak?

The Undertaker‘s mythical WrestleMania streak began with a quick win over the late ‘Superfly’ Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania 7

The 260-second win over the controversial WWE Hall of Famer was, at the time, just another win for the undefeated rookie. Over the next twenty years, the Undertaker would rack up win after win at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

The phenomenon would grow to be known simply as, ‘The Streak.’

The Streak

The Undertaker had always won at WrestleMania, but it wasn’t until much later in his career that the concept of a winning streak gained traction.

In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on A&E Biography: WWE Legends, “The Phenom” revealed that the idea of the streak only came around after Michael Hayes checked the records.

“It was WrestleMania [18] against Flair actually in Toronto that I think it was Michael Hayes that figured it out that I had not, I hadn’t lost. And that’s the first time that I acknowledged it is at the end of that route. I’m on the apron and I throw up all the fingers. And from that point on, it really kind of got the gas thrown on it and every year it just continued to get bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Breaking the Streak

The Undertaker’s winning streak would reach 21-0, with “The Phenom” dispatching of legends including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, and Edge.

In 2014, Brock Lesnar seemed the next to fall victim, but in a true shock to fans, Lesnar broke the Streak.

The match is not fondly remembered, as during the bout, The Undertaker suffered a concussion and was barely able to compete.

Now retired, The Undertaker’s record at WrestleMania remains an impressive 25-2.