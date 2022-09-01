Will Ospreay Takes One Final Shot At Kenny Omega As Run With AEW Ends

Will Ospreay says that his current run with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end…for now.

The Aerial Assassin competed on last night’s Dynamite main event, where he and Aussie Open (known as the United Empire) took on The Elite (Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks) in a trios title tournament semifinal. The Elite would pick up the victory after Omega hit a One-Winged Angel, but Ospreay and Aussie Open would get the last laugh as they attacked Omega and the Bucks as the show went off the air.

Ospreay and Omega have been at each other’s throats for a while, taking shots at one another online and setting up a potential singles-bout somewhere down the line.

One Final Shot At The Cleaner

Ospreay took to Twitter this morning to announce that his current run with the promotion has come to an end for the foreseeable future. He credits Tony Khan for trusting his gut, but doesn’t shy away from taking one more jab at Omega. His tweet reads:

“For the foreseeable future my time with AEW is done thanks to TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion has been featured multiple times in AEW over the last few months. He had a marquee matchup with Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door, and competed on several Dynamites. Ospreay’s tweet can be seen below.

Omega and The Bucks will face either the Dark Order or the Best Friends & Orange Cassidy at ALL OUT depending on who wins the semifinal on this Friday’s Rampage.