Will Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement be Permanent?

This week, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, after decades of running the company.

McMahon’s retirement comes one month after he stepped down as CEO and Chairman of the Board, due to the allegations of misconduct against multiple female employees.

McMahon is alleged to have paid over $12 million in Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) over 16 years.

Will He Stay Retired?

For years, it was said that the only way McMahon would ever relinquish control of WWE is when he passes away, so the choice to retire is rightly being seen as a huge deal.

While McMahon has insisted that he is finished with WWE, there are some who are skeptical about how long this will last.

Fightful Select reports that some in WWE don’t see McMahon’s retirement as long-lasting, given that he has little hobbies or social circle outside of pro wrestling. (via Wrestling Inc.)

“I’m not banking on anything being permanent,” one source said. “Triple H was phased out, Stephanie was phased out, Bruce left the company for a decade, Johnny has been in and out, and none of them has the power Vince does. I’m not convinced that he can actually stay away, especially if he feels the heat has died down.”

The ‘Heat’

If Vince McMahon is waiting for the heat of these recent scandals to die down, then he may be waiting a very long time.

Reporters from the Wall Street Journal have said that they are conducting interviews with former WWE Superstars, and a third article is expected to be published.