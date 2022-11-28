William Regal Has Years Left on His AEW Contract

William Regal’s future with All Elite Wrestling has been speculated about over the past several weeks. Recent actions from AEW and WWE led to fans wondering if he’d be working for Triple H again in the near future, but that won’t be the case.

WWE released Regal in January 2022 as part of “the continued evolution of NXT 2.0.” Regal served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. A talent of his caliber does not stay on the sidelines for long.

Just two months later, Regal shocked the wrestling world when with a surprise debut at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view. The longtime figurehead of WWE’s NXT brand stormed the ring after Jon Moxley‘s match against Bryan Danielson.

An important figure for both of these men, @RealKingRegal is here at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/mhjAfPn2Hp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Within a matter of weeks, they’d all be on the same page as part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction. The group later added Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Regal’s AEW Contract

Regal turned on Jon Moxley earlier this month at AEW Full Gear and allowed MJF to capture the AEW World Championship. This past week on Dynamite, Moxley told Regal to run far away from him or else he will deliver on his violent intentions for revenge. It seemed like Regal was being written off television.

Triple H later invoked Regal ahead of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event with a video of Regal shouting WarGames. He noted the show wouldn’t be the same without him.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Regal still has “several months left” on his AEW deal. Early Monday morning, Meltzer clarified that his initial report about Regal signing a 1-year deal was incorrect. Regal actually signed a 3-year deal with AEW in early 2022, based on comments he made shortly after his debut.

Regal’s Role in AEW

William Regal is one of the brightest minds in pro wrestling and offers decades of experience that he’ll use to train the next generation of AEW talent.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about Regal’s role with the company at the media scrum that took place after Revolution, the night of Regal’s AEW debut. Khan said he couldn’t believe that Regal became a free agent and has the utmost respect for his contributions to the business.

“Behind the scenes, I’m really excited to have him here,” said Khan. “I think Lord Regal can teach all of us here a lot. It’s gonna be great having him here and I’m very excited like I said, onscreen and offscreen. It came together very recently and I think it fits very well with what we’re doing here in AEW all around.”