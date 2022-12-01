William Regal Expected Back in WWE Soon

All Elite Wrestling star William Regal is expected back in WWE very soon. Over the past several weeks, there’s been conflicting reports over Regal’s contractual status with AEW.

Regal was released by WWE back in January. The decision caught a lot of people off guard and was attributed to the company’s decision to go in a new direction with NXT 2.0. His Lordship made a surprise debut at AEW Revolution in March and quickly aligned with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. They later formed the Blackpool Combat Club, one of this year’s most dominant factions in pro wrestling.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Regal’s first public appearance with the man he helped win the AEW World Championship, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The alliance was short-lived, as MJF ended the segment by blindsiding Regal with an attack that sent him to the hospital.

Regal Likely Returning Home to WWE

A lot has changed since Regal joined AEW, most notably Vince McMahon‘s retirement. Regal’s longtime friend Triple H is now running the show, a situation that paved the way for his inevitable return.

On Thursday, a pair of reports strongly indicate Regal will be back at Triple H’s side in the very near future. According PWInsider, “there have been rumblings” within WWE that Regal will be returning soon in a backstage role. Regal was a driving force behind the success of NXT and served as the brand’s on-screen authority figure for several years.

In addition to this report, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted that he’s heard Regal’s AEW contract expires this month (December).

Regal is considered one of the brightest minds in the business and is an invaluable asset to whichever company he decides to work.