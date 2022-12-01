MJF Sends Warning After Brutal Attack on AEW Dynamite

William Regal made his way to the ring tonight on AEW Dynamite to a chorus of boos from the crowd in Indianapolis tonight.

He only was able to head to the ring because Jon Moxley was escorted out of the arena minutes prior. Moxley kicked off this week’s Dynamite but was interrupted by Hangman Page.

Hangman was making his return after suffering a concussion in a recent title match against Moxley before he dropped the belt to MJF at AEW Full Gear. Hangman Page and Jon Moxley traded punches before security broke it up. The brawl continued later on the show backstage and the two were taken out of the arena.

William introduced new AEW World Champion MJF and he got a great reaction from the crowd. Maxwell claimed that he was above the title because it reminded him of the men who have held it before.

He introduced a new title and referred to it as “BBB” (Big Burberry Belt). MJF said he is going to use the title as a bargaining chip in the bidding war of 2024, and he hopes the right Khan pays up, and he wasn’t talking about Tony.

Before the end of his promo, MJF pulled out the brass knuckles William Regal slid him at the end of the main event of Full Gear. MJF said Regal was a genius and noted a recent email William sent him.

The email was Regal offering MJF to become a better villain and suggesting that he use brass knuckles instead of the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Jon Moxley. Maxwell then punched Regal in the back of the head with the brass knuckles and quoted Regal’s email from seven years ago to him. MJF told Regal to “send him his stuff” down the line because right now he’s only hiring world-class athletes.

Bryan Danielson rushed the ring but MJF had already made his escape. MJF made multiple references to Danielson during the promo tonight. He referred to the crowd as “fickle” and Daniel Bryan introduced a new belt as the “Planet’s Champion” in WWE.

After he attacked William Regal with the brass knuckles, MJF took to Twitter and sent out a warning that his reign of terror has just begun.

MJF’s first title defense is set for Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14th. Ricky Starks will challenge for the title. Starks cut a backstage promo tonight and said he’s coming for everything MJF has and vowed to win the Battle Royal for the Dynamite Diamond Ring next week on Dynamite. Starks defeated Ari Daivari tonight in a singles match.