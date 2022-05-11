William Regal Reveals Who Named AEW’s Blackpool Combat Club Faction

The Blackpool Gazette recently conducted an interview with Lord William Regal, who spoke in-depth with the publication about his new popular AEW faction, The Blackpool Combat Club.

During their chat Regal revealed that former AEW world champion Jon Moxley came up with the group’s name,

“I would love to claim it was my idea, but it wasn’t. It was Jox Moxley’s idea. Jon came up to me and said he’s got a great idea for a name, because he had come up with different Blackpool things. I told him it’s not about me, it’s about the two of them, I’m just a spare part here and riding on your coattails. But he insisted we called it this.”

He further elaborates that he was planning to take some time off after his NXT release, but hearing that he would be involved in something with Moxley peaked his interest.

“I was initially planning to take a year off, I wasn’t going to do anything because I haven’t done anything other than wrestling for the last 39 years. All of a sudden, I heard Jon’s name was involved which piqued my interest even more and it’s ended up how it’s ended up.”

Regal reveals that he just ran with the idea once it was confirmed on television, as the group already had t-shirt designs and other merch items in the works.

“We went out that night and I had no idea he was going to say it on TV, but he said it and the next morning there are t-shirts out, so I ran with it. When you get an opportunity, you run with it. So that was how it happened.”

Since their formation Blackpool Combat Club has added Wheeler Yuta to their group, who under the guidance of Regal won the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard of Honor. As a trios team the BCC is undefeated.