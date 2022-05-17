William Regal Vows To Never Have Another Wrestling Match

William Regal insists he will never have another wrestling match.

Regal brings tremendous value to any wrestling promotion he enters. While he hasn’t had a match since 2013, the living legend was vital backstage for WWE when Triple H ran NXT. He continues to be a huge asset, working as an onscreen character for AEW and behind the scenes.

While many believe Regal has one more match in him, the king of Blackpool thinks otherwise.

William Regal Remains Retired

During an interview with Metro, William Regal said he has no plans of ever stepping back inside the squared circle for anything other than some banter or some minor physicality.

A match, however, is out of the question.

“No, never. No. My last official match was against Cesaro. My last few years, I didn’t realize – it’s come out recently, I had a serious neck problem for 20-odd years. It finally caught up with me.

“All I ever wanted was a 20-year wrestling career when I started – I ended up with a 30-year wrestling career. I couldn’t have asked for any more. If you’re not me and you’re just looking from the outside, “Oh he should have been this, he should have been that” – no.

“I was very happy with what I achieved. If I’d have never come to America, I had an incredible career. By the time I was 24, I’d been to 19 countries. In 20 to 24, I’d been to all the best places you could go to, wrestling all the best wrestling.

“If it’d stopped then, I’d have had an incredible career. Everything after that – everything after leaving Blackpool Pleasure Beach was a bonus for me!”

Currently, Regal is the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club. He also serves as the manager. The group features Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

Regal’s group has gotten involved in a feud with the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society. The feud began as Moxley’s close friend, Eddie Kingston, was viciously attacked by Jericho backstage. Kingston had a fireball thrown in his face by Jericho, prompting the BCC to retaliate.