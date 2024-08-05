Wisin the Puppy is proving to be quite the sensation in Mexico City as the very good boy has attracted fans eager to see him compete in the ring. Wisin, a luchador dressed in a puppy costume, has been attracting attention on Mexican social media since the early summer and has been gaining fans of all ages. As one show described by the Associated Press demonstrates, kids ran up to hug Wisin while a woman held a sign reading “Wisin I love you!” adorned with paw prints.

The unlikely luchador fittingly makes their entrance to Baha Men’s iconic song “Who Let the Dogs Out” in the Tacuba neighborhood. One fan named Jose who attended Wisin most’s recent match with his son was excited to see him in action.

“I’ve enjoyed lucha libre since I was young, now my son can enjoy it, too.”

- Advertisement -

So where does Wisin come from? Well, the unlikely hero was created by the Institute of Youth in Mexico City to motivate children to exercise. However, his popularity has since grown past just helping inspire children and now he has become a viral meme on social media. One of the first videos shared of Wisin shows the canine wrestling at a youth center in early May and has since clocked 1 million views on Twitter/X.

Mexico has a history of turning everyday characters into memes, with music fans converting Dr. Simi, the mascot of a pharmacy, into plush toys through at their favorite artists. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Wisin as the lucha libre poppy continues to be a viral sensation.