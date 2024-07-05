Wrestler/Teacher Arrested After Alleged Attempted Meet-Up With Minor

An independent professional wrestler has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to meet with a minor before being caught in a sting operation.

Boston teacher Darren Benedick has been charged with child enticement and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, Boston Channel 25 reports. Benedick was allegedly caught in a sting operation to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old girl he had been chatting with online. This was in fact an undercover police operation. Benedick works as a physical health teacher at the Salem Academy Charter School and has been placed on administrative leave.

Darren Benedick In Wrestling

Benedick has competed on the independents as Reginal Kensington III and has done commentary for Chaotic Wrestling. A statement from the promotion reads:

“Today we received word that Chaotic commentator Darren Benedick was arrested on charges of child enticement and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. Chaotic has a strict Zero Tolerance Policy and terminated all dealings with him immediately. “It is an unfortunate reality that this type of behavior has been prevalent in the history of the industry. Chaotic Wrestling stands resolute in the effort to cultivate a safe environment and will continue to take active steps to steer the business into a better future.”

On social media, Benedick also lists himself as the Coach for The New England Pro Wrestling Academy though the NEPWA doesn’t list him as such. A statement from The Academy shares the same sentiment as Chaotic Wrestling and describes Benedick as a “former assistant trainer.”