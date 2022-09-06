Wrestlers React to CM Punk AEW All Out Madness

CM Punk didn’t just make headlines for his latest victory inside of the squared circle at AEW All Out, but mostly for what he did at the post-show media scrum.
Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the show’s main event to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.
At the media scrum, he dismissed speculation that he had anything to do with Colt Cabana not being used on AEW programming and noted that he couldn’t care less about his former friend.
He ripped Hangman Page for his comments during a promo earlier this year on an episode of Dynamite heading into Double Or Nothing, where he won the World Title for the first time. More importantly, he stated that the AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) couldn’t run a Target store.
Reactions Among Talent
John Cena also tweeted out the following, although it’s unclear whether it had anything to do with Punk:
As previously reported, Punk got into a backstage altercation with Omega and The Young Bucks that got physical. A real-life tag team match broke out during the media scrum after Punk said that if anyone had a problem with him, to do so to his face. And that’s exactly what happened.