Wrestlers React to CM Punk AEW All Out Madness

CM Punk didn’t just make headlines for his latest victory inside of the squared circle at AEW All Out, but mostly for what he did at the post-show media scrum.

Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the show’s main event to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

At the media scrum, he dismissed speculation that he had anything to do with Colt Cabana not being used on AEW programming and noted that he couldn’t care less about his former friend.

He ripped Hangman Page for his comments during a promo earlier this year on an episode of Dynamite heading into Double Or Nothing, where he won the World Title for the first time. More importantly, he stated that the AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) couldn’t run a Target store.

Reactions Among Talent

One of the most difficult things I’ve had to do in 25 years in the professional wrestling business is keep my mouth shut. However, it’s has also been one of the most rewarding things. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 5, 2022

happy labor day — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) September 5, 2022

Glad to see he finally hit puberty ? https://t.co/P3jUdFhWG6 — RYBACK TM (@Ryback) September 5, 2022

I’ve lived a helluva life – I’ve accomplished incredible things & I’ve also fucked up a lot. I can confidently say I’ve learned from both the good & the bad. I don’t believe in tearing people down, I only believe in building people up. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 5, 2022

Ay nah ???? Reby Hardy about to get Matt in trouble LMFAO pic.twitter.com/YInoYdAZ4O — Whatever97 (@WhateverEST1997) September 5, 2022

A quiet afternoon in the world of professional wrestling. Spice things up with the hottest Monday night wrestling program of all time. #AEWDarkElevation Excalibur an Daddy Magic on the call. Tonight. 7pm. — Daddy Magic (@theDaddyMagic) September 5, 2022

John Cena also tweeted out the following, although it’s unclear whether it had anything to do with Punk:

Recognize greatness in others. Never monopolize achievement. Be a vehicle to bring out the best in everyone, even those deemed your opposition. It will bravely lead you to an honest place of who you are, where you stand and what hill is next to climb. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 5, 2022

As previously reported, Punk got into a backstage altercation with Omega and The Young Bucks that got physical. A real-life tag team match broke out during the media scrum after Punk said that if anyone had a problem with him, to do so to his face. And that’s exactly what happened.